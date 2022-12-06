Kukoos: Lost Pets launch trailer

Today, Modus Games and PetitFabrik issued a launch trailer for Kukoos: Lost Pets. The two sides are providing a final look at their new 3D platformer.

On a planet covered in water, a fun and adventurous species known as the Kukoos live on the only island that is home to the Kukoo tree. After an experiment in which the Kukoos attempt to make their pets more obedient goes haywire, it is up to the Kukoos to find their newly aggressive and unruly pets and regain control, restoring harmony to the once peaceful Kukoo tree. Travel through secret worlds within the massive Kukoo tree to find your friends and end the pet rebellion! This charming 3D platformer takes you across the vast and colorful Kukoo universe, where you’ll take charge of an array of pets and use their individual abilities to battle against unique bosses, find hidden collectibles, and solve ancient puzzles. Journey solo or team up with up to three friends to enjoy a four-player adventure unlike anything you’ve seen before! Key Features • Collaboration is the Name of the Game! Play as twelve different Kukoos and team up with five unique pets, using their unique abilities to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

• Invite Friends Along for the Journey! Play with up to 4-player multiplayer co-op to quadruple the fun!

• Vibrant Locations to Explore. Discover vast, colorful worlds each with their own unique biomes, hidden secrets, dangerous residents, and environmental wonders.

• A Charismatic Cast. Meet a group of charming and memorable characters as you traverse the worlds of Kukoos, and watch the story come to life via beautifully rendered cinematics and fully voiced characters.

• Continue the Fun. Unlock extra levels by collecting enough coins in each world and replay the adventure with different pets to discover new secrets!

Kukoos: Lost Pets can be purchased either physically or digitally on Switch.

