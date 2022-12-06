Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 6

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

2:22 a.m.: A drone attack on an airfield in Russia’s Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, Reuters reported Tuesday citing a governor, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app there were no casualties from the attack and the fire was “localized.” Reuters reported that the news agency was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier the Ukrainian drones attacked two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia on Monday, killing three servicemen and wounding four, and damaging two aircraft.

Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for any of the attacks. If it was behind them, Monday’s strikes would be the deepest inside Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The New York Times, citing a senior Ukrainian official, said the drones involved in Monday’s attacks were launched from Ukrainian territory, and at least one of the strikes was made with the help of special forces close to the base. Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat International shared images it said showed burn marks and objects near a Tu-22M aircraft at the Dyagilevo airbase.

2:15 a.m.: Russian state-owned multinational energy company Gazprom said it plans to ship 42.4 million cubic meters of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

2:05 a.m.:

1:43 a.m.: From The Associated Press’ Year in Photos:

1:13 a.m.: Canada on Monday said it will contribute $11.04 million (C$15 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines, Reuters reported.

The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war.

Canada is providing bomb suits to help protect Ukrainian de-miners, along with funding for advanced remote-control de-mining systems to clear large areas like farmland, the Canadian government said in a statement.

12:40 a.m.:

12:05 a.m.: Three parcels containing animal eyes and addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid and consulates in Barcelona and Malaga were intercepted at offices of the national postal company, Spanish police said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Seven European countries, including Spain, reported Friday that similar packages had arrived at their Ukrainian embassies or consulates last week. Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican also reported that the entrance to his Rome residence was vandalized Thursday afternoon with what he believed to be animal feces.

A security guard at the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain’s capital was injured November 30 while opening a parcel addressed to the ambassador. Four more letters containing explosive devices were intercepted during the next 24 hours, including one sent to the U.S. Embassy in Madrid.

A similar package addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was discovered a week earlier.

Spain’s National Court is investigating the explosive parcels as an act of terrorism. According to the initial investigation, the packages were mailed from within Spain.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.