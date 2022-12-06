Liza Minnelli aided by wheelchair as she struggles to keep her

Liza Minnelli, 76, was pictured in Los Angeles last night needing assistance as she was placed into a wheelchair while walking into a Hollywood eatery.

The actress was all smiles as she was encouraged into her wheelchair for the evening trip, and smiled for pictures holding onto her companion.

Liza sported black sparkly trousers and a matching blazer along with a tight fitted turtleneck top.

She accessorised with a gold statement necklace and styled her short black tresses in a straight look.

This comes as the Hollywood icon has sparked concern for her health in recent months due to her reduced mobility, with the singer even appearing at the Oscars alongside Lady Gaga in a wheelchair.