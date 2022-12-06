Man Utd may have Ramos transfer regret as Portugal hero nets

Ten Hag had viewed Ramos as the answer to his attacking dilemma after his fast start to the campaign, with injuries to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford leaving him short as Ronaldo mulled over his future.

Meanwhile, Ramos stayed in Portugal and managed to score an impressive total of 14 goals for the Portuguese giants, catching the attention of Newcastle and Bayern Munich in the process.

It does not seem to have impacted United too greatly, with Ten Hag’s men challenging for a top-four spot this season in fifth place. But with Ronaldo leaving on a free transfer, the Dutch coach is now left short of attacking options – and after Ramos’ superb display in Qatar, his price tag would have skyrocketed by the time they revisit a potential transfer in January.