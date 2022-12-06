Mario Kart 8 Wave 3 DLC release date, time and NEW Booster

Nintendo Switch owners are in for a treat this week, as more DLC comes to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass has a December 7 release date. There’s no exact launch time, but new Nintendo Switch releases typically go live at around 3pm GMT UK time. Like previous expansions, Wave 3 contains two cups and eight courses, including the festive Merry Mountain track.

First up is the Rock Cup, which contains courses from the Wii, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS and London Loop from Mario Kart Tour on mobile.

First appearing in Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Boo Lake is described as a “spooky, Boo-filled track set on a haunted lake”.

Then there’s Alpine Pass from Mario Kart 7, which sees players dodge trees and boulders as they race down a mountain. Speaking of trees, Mario Kart Wii’s Maple Treeway has players actually racing on branches and among foliage.

Next is the Moon Cup, which contains Berlin Byways and Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour, as well as Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS and Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7.

Merry Mountain is the perfect course for Christmas, featuring giant candy canes, a festive village, and decorative gifts.