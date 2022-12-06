Matt Lucas Revealed That He’s Leaving “The Great British Baking

For the last three seasons, you’ve watched Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding host the beloved BBC/Netflix competition show The Great British Baking Show.
Well, that time is about to come to an end.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Matt revealed that he’s leaving the show after 51 episodes over three seasons, referring to his time on the show as “a delicious experience.” “I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers,” he said.
Matt explained that he wouldn’t be able to continue work on Great British Baking Show because of his prior commitments to the show Fantasy Football League, “alongside all my other projects.” “I am cheerfully passing the baguette along to someone else,” he wrote.
Matt was plenty gracious about his exit, thanking the show’s production company as well as his fellow cohost and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith — and “the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.”
“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!” Matt concluded in his sign-off message.
Farewell, Matt — now we wait and see who will be his replacement. Hey, you can even throw some of your guesses in the comments if you like.
Source link