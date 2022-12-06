MAXOne takes the WEB3.0 concept as the guidance of innovation

MAXOne is a potential and innovative GameFi aggregation platform, with technical teams from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Singapore and other countries.

MAXOne is a financial services company registered in the Republic of Seychelles. Its main businesses include fund management, property insurance business and foreign exchange brokerage services.

In 2014, he obtained an international financial services and broker license in the Republic of Seychelles

In 2015, it obtained ISO/TR 13569 financial institution management information security and broker license in Türkiye

In 2018, we won the license of the most socially responsible investment company and broker in Saudi Arabia (KSA)

In 2021, the company won the best fast growth multi asset and broker license in Europe

MAXOne platform introduces the first payment token in the insurance industry in the blockchain, and is committed to creating a new business model with asset preservation, more fair and equitable compensation, and strong consensus, giving full play to the new business model of blockchain , Web3.0, GameFi, NFT, etc. At the same time, MAXOne also introduced smart contract insurance and DeFi advantage playing methods to improve the overall play-ability and revenue sustainability of the chain game.

MAXOne will issue 50 million MAX1 tokens on the Binance Smart Contract (BSC). MAX1 will be launched in Pancake. MAX1 is a circulating token on the MAXOne metaverse game platform. MAXOne has also built its own DEX (Decentralized Exchange platform) to achieve a strong technical background, and is also preparing for the DeFi and WEB3.0 plans.

Billy Joel, CEO of MAXOne, said that the company will develop more games to meet the needs of players in the future. The current Digital Financial Index (DFI) game has been recognized by global players. In the Digital Financial Index (DFI), we have adopted innovative intelligent asset insurance to ensure that all players can achieve stable returns on game strategies, so that players do not have to worry about facing the loss of principal, that is, players never lose money.

In terms of NFT, it has also won the cooperation of many internationally artists with millions of fans and accelerated the development of WEB3.0. We will gradually expand the consensus of the technology and operation teams on MAX1 to the global community. It is believed that hundreds of thousands of players will join us in the first quarter of 2023. Huge data will increase the liquidity and value of MAX1 tokens. Through our professional evaluation, MAX1 tokens will soon become the most potential investment product in cryptocurrencies.

The operation strategy of MAXOne Company will first take the ecology as the guidance, which is mainly to accumulate more players in combination with the circulation of MAX1. Artists joining the NFT cooperation will bring millions of players to join us. 2023 will be an extraordinary year, and we will spare no effort to develop the metaverse star picking game platform as a larger ecology.

Media Contact

Company Name: Max One

Contact Person: Dominic

Email: Send Email

Country: Singapore

Website: max1.io