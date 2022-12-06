Meghan and Harry’s documentary teaser may not be truly ‘intimate

The first half of the teaser is a black and white video montage of the couple’s love story and life together. Judi James told Express.co.uk that the free, liberated picture Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are portraying may not be quite what it seems.

Judi stated: “The first few photographs of this trailer form a quick-moving flash through Harry and Meghan – The Love Story.

“They are a mood board of a love affair, shot in monochrome to create a sense of continuity even though they jump forward and backward in time.

“They seem like a reproach viewed in retrospect. This is how happy we were, this is how we are free spirits, this is how natural and idyllic we could truly have been if only…..”

She observed that in the photos of the couple sitting on the grass, atop a Land Rover and taking selfies, “the emphasis is on freedom and a lack of formality”.

