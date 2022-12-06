Meghan and Harry’s Netflix series an ‘extremely destructive attack’





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix series has been labelled a “full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family” by a royal expert ahead of the series going public later this week. A second teaser trailer for the six-part series was released on Monday, with the first episodes hitting the small screen on Thursday.

The second instalment of the series will be available on December 15. In the trailer, Prince Harry speaks of the “planting of stories” as part of a “dirty game”, adding there is a “hierarchy” within the Royal Family. In what appears to be a reference to both Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, and the struggles of his late mother, Princess Diana, he can be heard speaking of the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”. He continued: “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

In the trailer, the couple say only they know “the full truth” about their lives and departure from the Royal Family, with Harry saying some elements are “really hard to look back on now”. But the series has become an “extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family”, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has said. He argued there will likely be a stronger impact on the younger generations who choose to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series. He told MailOnline: “This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family – the institution as well as individual households and members of those households. READ MORE: Harry attacks Royal Family ‘planting stories’ in explosive new clip

Unveiling the first teaser trailer last week, Netflix promised to deliver an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” highlighting the “other side” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship. Netflix said: “At its core, their relationship looks like many others: They met, had a whirlwind romance, fell in love, got married, had children, and built a life based on shared values and mutual support of each other’s work and ambitions. “But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no ordinary couple.

“Theirs is one of the most high-profile love stories in history, and even the most plugged-in fans and followers of their story have never heard it told like this before.” The streaming giant added the series would feature interviews from people in the Duke and Duchess’ circle who have “never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.