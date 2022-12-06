Meghan and Harry’s team defend use of stock images in Netflix





Representatives for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have defended the use of stock images and footage in trailers for the couple’s Netflix miniseries. They argue that the use of such photos and vision is “standard practice”.

A source familiar with the making of the documentary has told The Daily Telegraph that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have editorial control of the trailers. Criticism emerged after numerous scenes were included that showed paparazzi and press photographers out of context, including events where the Royal Family weren’t even present. For example, one photograph showed photographers at the premier of a Harry Potter film in 2011 several years before the Duke and Duchess met.

There was also footage of Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen being photographed in the US. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph the source said that the images were not meant to be “literal” but to “tell” a story. They said: “You use stock images to tell a story. “It’s not meant to be literal in a trailer.” READ MORE: Meghan faces growing US backlash as Netflix PR strategy backfires

There has also been a direct comparison between the media treatment of the Duchess of Sussex and the late Diana Princess of Wales. In the second trailer there is footage of Diana being hounded by the paparazzi with brief shots of Kate Middleton being pursued before her 2011 royal wedding are also included. In that second trailer the Duke is heard saying: “Here’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game”.