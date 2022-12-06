Meghan dazzles in ‘drop dead gorgeous’ dress





As the pair arrived in their first public engagement since their bombshell Netflix trailer was released, they were both cheered and heckled with someone asking Harry: “What do you think of destroying the Royal Family?” The event organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation is awarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their “heroic” stance against “structural racism” in the Royal Family, Kerry Kennedy said.

She told El Confidencial: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health. “They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it. “They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority.” The pair arrived at the gala as the rain fell in Manhattan which saw Prince Harry hold a black umbrella above the car door as he guided his wife out.

Royal fans were left stunned by Meghan's outfit choice for the evening while her husband wore a blue suit with a tie. The Duchess looked "perfect in winter white" as she opted for a form-fitting long white dress which is custom made by Louis Vuitton. The off-the-shoulder dress has immediately drawn comparisons to the green off-the-shoulder dress donned by the Princess of Wales on Friday at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. Meghan's white dress features a thigh-high slit and zips up at the back which she paired with black heels and a black clutch. As is common with Meghan, she opted for a natural make-up look with her hair scraped back into a low bun to show off her features and her gold earrings.



Another added: “Meghan looks drop dead gorgeous in her white dress.” Tickets for the Ripple of Hope Gala were being sold for up to $1million (£824million) with previous recipients of the award being Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Harry and Meghan who live in California, arrived in New York by private jet where they were greeted on the tarmac by a group of friends.