Meghan ‘took inspiration’ from Kate’s Earthshot dress





Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Tuesday night came as the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen for the first Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in three years. Both groups put on a show for the cameras and guests with beaming smiles from both the Princess and the Duchess amid the growing tensions surrounding Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Netflix documentary.

On Tuesday night, Harry and Meghan stepped out of a black SUV in the rain to receive a human rights award from the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation. The pair were honoured with the award for their “heroic” stance against “structural racism” within the monarchy. Meghan opted for a white custom-made Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder dress which featured a dazzling thigh-high slit. The Duchess’ form-fitting ensemble was paired with a black clutch, black stilettos, and long gold earrings which were on show as her hair was scraped back into a low bun. Royal fans have drawn comparisons between the dress worn by Meghan and a green number which Kate chose to wear on Friday for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

One commented on Meghan’s dress on Twitter, saying: “This is one of her better looks. “I think it really works on her. But Princess Kate just wore an off the shoulder dress with a huge emerald necklace and I think Meghan absolutely took inspiration from her look.” Another concluded: “Princess Kate won the dress battle.” The ceremony in Boston saw the Prince and Princess of Wales award innovative projects working towards tackling the climate crisis. To match the eco-friendly theme, Kate chose a daring bright green off-the-shoulder dress by Solace London which she rented for the night from HURR. Kate’s form-fitting dress featured a slight slit at the back and cost her $91 (£74) for the evening. READ MORE: Meghan dazzles in ‘drop dead gorgeous’ dress