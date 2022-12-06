Men’s Tennis Unveil 2023 Schedule – Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa. – Villanova Men’s Tennis head coach Brad Adams unveiled his squad’s 2023 schedule on Tuesday.

The ‘Cats head to the city of Philadelphia to take on intrastate competitor Drexel for their first competition of the spring season on Jan. 27. They will remain close by taking a short trip to the University of Delaware for a quick match on Jan. 29.



Continuing on the road for the whole of February, Villanova travel to Hersey, Pa for a neutral site face off with Bucknell on Feb. 4. Next, they will head to Penn State for a battle of the ‘Cats on Feb. 5. On Feb. 10 they make their close to home to go head-to-head with Rider. Taking a weekend trip to Baltimore, MD to first take on Coppin State on Feb. 24 and then head to Navy on Feb. 25 for a two-match day against the Midshipmen and the Knights of Fairleigh Dickinson to close out the month.



The Wildcats will kick off March across the country from March 2 to 5 for the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship in La Jolla, CA. While out there for the tournament they will also take on UC Davis on March 2, UC San Diego on March 4, and Butler to end their time in California on March 7.



The ‘Cats will make their return back to the east coast for their first home competition against Nichols on March 14 and host Xaiver on March 17 at the Villanova Tennis Complex. They will jump back on the road heading to Maryland for a battle against Loyola on March 19, take a trip back to PA for an outing against Franklin and Marshall on March 22, then head to Queens, NY for a face off against St. John’s on March 29.



On April 2 the Wildcats will go head-to-head with Lehigh on home turf to begin the month. They head to DePaul on April 7 and then to Marquette on April 8 for their last away matches of the season. The ‘Cats finish up their regular season with three home matches beginning with Saint Joseph’s on the April 12, Georgetown on April 15, and Lafayette on April 16. The Big East Championship will take place on April 20 to 23 in Cayce, SC.

