Mertesacker ‘lined up’ by Germany as Arteta suffers more World

Mikel Arteta could be facing more World Cup woe as Germany are reportedly lining up a move to offer Per Mertesacker a leading role in their reshuffle at senior level. The German is currently their head of academy and holds an important role in the development of Arsenal youngsters but could be tempted by a role to help reshape German football after their World Cup disaster.
Germany were knocked out at the group stage for the second World Cup in a row after a defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening game. They needed to beat Costa Rica in the final match to stand any chance of qualifying, only for Japan to pull off a stunning comeback win to beat Spain.
The DFB are set to undergo a major overhaul of their senior management with Oliver Bierhoff stepping down from his role as managing director after 18 years in the role.
The former footballer bore the responsibility of their embarrassing group stage exit at the hands of Japan and Spain, following on from their shock exit in 2018 when they were world champions.
According to Sky Germany, replacing Bierhoff is the most important task for DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke as they look at potential successors, and Mertesacker has emerged as a candidate along with former Aston Villa man Thomas Hitzlsperger, now a director with Stuttgart.
Such a move would be a huge step for Mertesacker in his post-playing career after impressing in his current role. It seems that German officials have taken into account his leadership, with Mertesacker helping the nation win the World Cup in 2014, in addition to his specialism of working with youngsters.
But it would leave Arsenal coach Arteta with a huge void to fill in his restructured organisation. Mertesacker was appointed in 2018 and has played a key role in helping nurture youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe into established first-team players.
