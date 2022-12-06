Michael Showalter: 5 Movies I Take With Me Into All of My Work

Michael Showalter has gone from larger than life to life itself. A founding member of the ’90s sketch comedy group, The State, the bona fide multi-hyphenate — writer, director, producer, and star — was once best known for Wet Hot American Summer, a deeply silly comedy that was critically maligned upon its release but has achieved cult classic status in the decades since.

In recent years, he is better known as the director behind such based-on-a-true-story stories as The Big Sick (which earned Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay), The Dropout (the Emmy-winning series about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes), and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, for which Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress Oscar.

“The honest truth is it was one of the greatest moments of my whole life,” Showalter says of watching Chastain win. “It was an overwhelming feeling of joy for her and, on a personal level, it was just deeply validating. It marked a moment of deep gratitude and fulfillment about the choices that I’ve made.”

His new movie is Spoiler Alert, a love story and true story based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. “As someone who listens to true crime podcasts, watches movies, reads history books, what have you, I’m drawn to true stories,” Showalter explains. “There’s something about the truthfulness of it — that this really happened — that I guess for me raises the stakes.” Spoiler Alert begins as a rom-com, perhaps even more so than The Big Sick before it, and becomes a true tearjerker.

“Substantively, it’s the same,” Showalter says of navigating comedy and drama. “These characters are real people, who are funny, who are deep, and who have inner lives. And comedy is a language. It’s not just about jokes. It’s not just about making people laugh. It’s a way of looking at the world and, ultimately, for people who do a lot of comedy, it’s how we cope with the world, it’s how we get through life.”

“I’m drawn to characters that are like that,” he adds. “Michael Ausiello, both the character and the real person, are like that. He’s someone who’s had enormous tragedy in his life, but who is always finding humor in it and finding a way to laugh, because that’s helped him get through it. I think I’m the same way.”

The movies that have most impacted Showalter and influenced his own work are similarly multifaceted. Below, he shares five of them with A.frame. “I’m sure any filmmaker would say to pick five is almost impossible,” he exclaims. “The thing is always, ‘How do I want to come across? Do I want to be talking about Fellini movies and all the art films I’ve seen, or do I want to talk about the movies that I watched when I was a kid?’ There’s like 1,000 and it could be any number of them.”