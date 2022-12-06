Mindy Kaling Explained Why She Doesn’t Think “The Office” Would

Looking back on the series, which ran from 2005 to 2013, Mindy says she believes current TV viewers would be offended by the jokes — and most of the characters “would be canceled.”
She continued, “The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now.”
Mindy added that since the show wrapped, “tastes have changed” and “what offends people has changed so much now.”
And while she doesn’t think the show would get made today, she acknowledges that it’s still massively popular among fans who rewatch the series.
“I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show,” Mindy shared.
Although it doesn’t sound like there will be an Office sequel anytime soon, Mindy did dish on what she believes her character Kelly would be up to now.
“I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer. And then probably be canceled almost immediately,” Mindy joked.
