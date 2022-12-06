Most drivers don’t know the carbon output of their car

Around 58 percent of petrol and diesel drivers polled admitted that they did not know how much CO2 the average internal combustion engine car emits every year. carwow, the car buying and selling marketplace, in conjunction with Karai, the carbon offsetting app, conducted the survey recently and received staggering results from the 22,000 respondents.

The thousands of drivers were asked one question with three possible answers. The question was: “Can you guess how much CO2 a car emits each year?”

Nearly two-thirds (58 percent) of respondents didn’t know the answer and subsequently guessed wrong.

Experts at carwow and Karai suggested that there was work to be done for motorists to understand and be educated about, their ICE car’s environmental, real-world CO2 impact.

More than four in 10 drivers (42 percent) selected the correct answer – that the average ICE car emits 1,700kg of carbon dioxide yearly.



