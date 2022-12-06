Must-Have Skills to Become a Cloud Engineer

The popularity of cloud computing continues to scale newer heights, with more companies, industries, and business sectors incorporating it into their processes. All signs indicate that cloud computing is here to stay, triggering a massive demand for cloud engineers. Not surprisingly, the number of individuals wanting to make a career in this domain is also rising. So, to pursue a career in cloud computing, you must acquire specific skills to become a cloud engineer.

Before cloud computing came into the picture, businesses had to arrange their own infrastructures, such as data centers. They had to apportion resources which resulted in increased costs. But, the advent of cloud computing has changed all that.

Also, the adoption of cloud computing by businesses globally has created a spurt in employment opportunities in this field. If you have the right skills and the commitment to hone them further, you can make it big as a cloud engineer.

Skills Required to Become a Cloud Engineer

Global tech conglomerates are investing heavily in cloud infrastructure, anticipating a surge in demand. They are also hiring cloud engineers and cloud technology experts in large numbers. Cloud technology has helped these companies adopt more flexibility and add to their profits.

What Is a Cloud Engineer?

A cloud engineer is a person trained in the field of Information Technology and tasked with the technical management of various aspects of cloud computing. These include cloud system maintenance, support, design, and management. The job titles under this category include cloud software engineer, system engineer, cloud network engineer, cloud architect, and cloud security professional.

Every position has a specific role to play in cloud computing. They are responsible for deploying cloud services and cloud technologies and scaling up cloud resources.

Many people jump into the cloud computing scene without understanding what it really means. They only take the plunge because of the high number of job opportunities offered in this domain. Learning cloud technology and computing entails a high degree of passion. You must have a clear career goal and solid motivation to achieve it.

How to Become a Cloud Engineer?

You can learn cloud computing from many resources. There are many choices available, from basic professional certifications to using online learning platforms to becoming a certified engineer.

It is easy to get lost in the endless resources available to students and aspirants. Choosing a course that best suits your career goals is the right way to begin your journey into the world of cloud computing.

Master These Skills to Become a Cloud Engineer

Linux OS

You must first understand how the Linux operating system works. Practicing Linux is the first step to becoming a sound cloud engineer. This is a simple task and takes the same effort as using a VirtualBox to install a virtual machine using VirtualBox or creating a VM in a cloud environment. You must also get trained in complex commands such as installing various software systems, performing load analysis, or modifying software packages.

Programming Skills

Cloud computing becomes easy when you learn some good programming skills. A good cloud engineer is one who is proficient in languages such as:

ASP.NET

SQL

Python

Golang

PHP

Having a good command of these languages will make your job of mastering cloud computing easy.

Networking and Internet Protocols

Cloud roles entail a deep understanding of how networking works. You will be tasked with provisioning computing resources over the cloud. As a cloud engineer, you must also work on managing networks and boosting responsive times as required by the client. Gaining knowledge about virtual networks and network fundamentals is vital for your role.

DevOps and Containerization

DevOps indicates development and operations. It is one of the most popular and valuable frameworks in the cloud. Containerization refers to abstracting applications from one another in the cloud. The purpose is to ensure easy deployment of applications on the cloud.

Virtualization

Virtualization frees you from depending on individual hardware that may pose scaling issues. So, you can run application software on virtual machines to mitigate hardware dependency. It is also helpful in fault tolerance. Moreover, virtualization is a highly valuable skill that a cloud engineer must have.

Cloud Service Providers

As a cloud engineer, you must know how different cloud providers send resources out to their clients. Likewise, it will help you understand cloud computing better and acquaint you with the industry’s best practices.

Cloud Security and Recovery

As one of the toughest subdomains in the industry, cloud security involves applying critical measures when there is a breach of data, or you want to recover data lost to a disaster. Mastering cloud security and recovery involves advanced computing and cybersecurity skills that must be applied when cloud resources are down.

Conclusion

Now that you have a fair idea of the critical skills needed to become a cloud engineer, you must find the resources to gain more knowledge and profound expertise in this field. Cloud computing training and certification are required to become a successful cloud engineer. Moreover, it can distinguish your profile and give you an edge over others vying for the same role.