Nationwide is offering savers a 5 percent interest rate





The FlexDirect account is not a savings account but a current account and to get the five percent discount, people will need to deposit at least £1,000 into the account each month. If someone has their monthly pay, if it is over £1,000, paid into the account they could easily meet these criteria as Nationwide does not count transfers from other Nationwide accounts or Visa credits. However, people should be wary as Nationwide will pay no interest on balances over £1,500.

The rate only lasts for the first 12 months and is only open to customers who have yet to have an account with the building society in the last year. If someone has had a FlexDirect account previously then they won’t get the high rate and will only be offered a lower interest rate of 0.25 percent. After 12 months, the interest rate on the account also drops to 0.25 percent so, after one year, people may want to look elsewhere for a better interest rate offer. Nationwide calculates the interest rate on the last day of each month and pays it on the first day of the next month. READ MORE: Pensioners could get ‘lifeline’ payment worth up to £370 per month

To open the Nationwide FlexDirect account, people need to be a UK resident and over the age of 18 years. People must also agree that the account is for personal use only and hold no more than four existing sole or joint Nationwide current accounts. They must also be registered for online banking, as the account can be opened as well as managed using online banking, the Nationwide banking app, over the phone and in branch. There are no withdrawal limits on the account so people can access their cash whenever they like. DON’T MISS

This savings account is also variable, meaning the interest rate could go up and down. According to Nationwide’s terms and conditions If the rate increases, it may not tell you but it will let someone know within 30 days of the change. If the rate is to drop, then the bank will notify someone 14 days before the change, however, this is only for people who have more than £100 in their account. After 12 months, Nationwide will move someone’s money to another instant-access savings account with a lower interest rate and will usually contact someone before they do this. The Bank of England has spent the last year upping its base interest rate with the current rate being three percent. Last month the central bank upped the rate by the highest the UK had seen in over 30 years. Economists predict interest rates will continue to rise throughout 2023 and that the rate will surpass four percent at the beginning of next year. The Bank of England’s next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting will be conducted on December 15, with many expecting a further base interest rate increase to be announced. This means savers could see another rise in the interest rates offered by banks.