NCIS fans call for Gibbs return after nod to former boss by McGee

Fellow fan Kadri Hajdari didn’t mince their words: ”#NCIS Gibbs and Mike Franks have to come back for one episode.”

Spotting the underlying theme between McGee and Delilah, Lindsie Rodgers added: “Delilah knows that her husband is frustrated since Gibbs stayed in Alaska. #NCIS.”

Sam Gonzalez also spotted the nod to Gibbs: “Leon, Al, and Nick are now speaking up to Jared into his office while working on the undercover case and he’s an FBI agent?!! Delilah and McGee are speaking up at the lab regarding Will’s murder while mentioning Gibbs!! @NCIS_CBS #NCIS.”

While @the_el_zy picked apart McGee’s explanation: “Tibbs is not like Gibbs. But since Gibbs is getting R&R, so will Tibbs. Lol. What @NCIS_CBS @SeanHMurray #NCIS.” (sic)

NCIS season 20 returns to CBS in the USA on January 2, 2023. A UK release date is yet to be announced.