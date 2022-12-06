Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-2.25%

shed 2.25% to $305.56 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-1.44%

falling 1.44% to 3,941.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.03%

falling 1.03% to 33,596.34. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $326.90 short of its 52-week high ($632.46), which the company reached on December 8th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-2.54%

fell 2.54% to $142.91, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-3.79%

fell 3.79% to $92.29, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

-1.08%

fell 1.08% to $34.77. Trading volume (7.2 M) remained 5.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.4 M.



Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.