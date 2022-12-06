New pet for Christmas? Houston Humane Society offering $25

HOUSTON – Do you want to give someone the ultimate gift for Christmas? How about a new pet?

In an effort to ease shelter capacity and help make pet ownership more affordable during the holiday season, the Houston Humane Society is offering $25 adoptions on all pets aged six months and older through Dec. 11.

The shelter has joined BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event to support their efforts to end pet homelessness. All adopters will receive a goodie bag with pet food samples and supplies to help their new furry friends transition into their forever homes.

Houston Humane Society is currently over capacity and needs the community’s help to find homes for the animals in their care. Those who are unable to adopt but would like to support the Houston Humane Society can donate to the shelter via https://www.houstonhumane.org/.