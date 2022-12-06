Nia Long and Ime Udoka End Their 13-Year Old Relationship

Actress Nia Long and former NBA player and Boston Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka have reportedly ended their 13-year-old relationship. A source revealed to People, that the latter allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team’s organisation. The actress’ rep confirmed stating that Nia and Ime are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son (Kez).” Exes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Have No Plans To Rekindle Their Romance – Reports.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Breakup

