Norway to contribute EUR 14.5M to EUMAM Ukraine

The European Union and Norway have signed an agreement for Norway’s voluntary financial contribution of EUR 14.5 million to the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

The relevant statement was made on the website of the European Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The EU and the Kingdom of Norway signed today an administrative agreement for a voluntary financial contribution of Norway to the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for 2023. On 31 October the Norwegian government announced its decision to support EUMAM Ukraine with a voluntary financial contribution of NOK 150 million (approximately €14.5 million) to the European Peace Facility,” the report states.

According to the European Council, today’s signature formalises this resolution and ensures that the agreement can enter into force and Norway can effectively contribute to train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission.

“Norway’s financial support to the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine will give an additional boost to train and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue their courageous fight against the Russian aggression. With our partners, we will continue to assist Ukraine in every way we can, for as long as it takes,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted in this regard.

This is the first time ever that a third country makes a financial contribution to the EPF, and is a confirmation of Norway’s close cooperation with the EU on security and defence matters and its firm support of Ukraine’s defence of its freedom and sovereignty, the European Council added.

