Norwegian company to establish Waste to Energy power plant

LAHORE:A Norwegian delegation held preliminary talks with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to establish an over 40 MW Waste to Energy power plant.

In this regard, an important meeting between the Norwegian Company and LWMC management was held under the chair of LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry here on Tuesday. LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar, Deputy Secretary Development Shahid Latif, Director PPDB Amir Butt and Norwegian company representatives attended the meeting.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry said in the meeting that the Norwegian company’s delegation will complete a preliminary survey. In the initial stages, 40 to 45 megawatts of electricity will be planned, for which the Norwegian company will invest 300 million dollars in the Waste to Energy project.

The 20 million tons of waste at the Lakho Der landfill site will be used to generate electricity, he said adding the aim of the Waste to Energy project was to provide citizens with a clean environment as well as benefit from modern facilities.

The Chief Minister of Punjab will be briefed about the project in Wednesday’s (today) meeting. The Waste to Energy project will reduce environmental pollution, said LWMC Chairman adding this project will also create 2,000 jobs. LWMC Chairman has requested the citizens to play the role of civilised citizens and adopt waste segregation.