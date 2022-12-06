Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Got a Golden Globe Nomination for 1 of the Most

In the early 1980s, Paul McCartney decided to expand his creative ventures into film, an effort that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. To critics and audiences, though, the film didn’t deserve much besides derision. The film, Give My Regards to Broad Street, did little to win over audiences. Still, many would agree that the nomination was deserved.

Paul McCartney stands on stage at the Golden Globe Awards in 2010.
Paul McCartney | Vince Bucci/NBCU Photo Bank

The musician wrote the movie ‘Give My Regards to Broad Street’

McCartney approached his manager, Steve Shrimpton, about turning an idea he had into a movie, Give My Regards to Broad Street, a film in which he starred. Initially, though, McCartney envisioned a smaller role for himself. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.