Peab Wins NOK117 Million Contract To Build School In Norway

|All news about PEAB AB (PUBL)
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
62 839 M
|Net income 2022
|
2 087 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 185 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,74x
|Yield 2022
|8,13%
|
|Capitalization
|
18 229 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,36x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|16 000
|Free-Float
|58,5%
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PEAB AB (PUBL)
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|62,15 SEK
|Average target price
|66,50 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|7,00%
