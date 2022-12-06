Categories
UK

Peab Wins NOK117 Million Contract To Build School In Norway |


MT Newswires 2022

Peab Wins NOK117 Million Contract To Build School In Norway |

All news about PEAB AB (PUBL)

Sales 2022 62 839 M
6 052 M
6 052 M
Net income 2022 2 087 M
201 M
201 M
Net Debt 2022 4 185 M
403 M
403 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 8,13%
Capitalization 18 229 M
1 756 M
1 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 58,5%


Duration :


Period :

Peab Wins NOK117 Million Contract To Build School In Norway |

Peab AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends PEAB AB (PUBL)

Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish

Income Statement Evolution

Sell

Peab Wins NOK117 Million Contract To Build School In Norway |

Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 62,15 SEK
Average target price 66,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 7,00%



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.