Pets of the Week: Imani and Figaro

Brothers Imani, left, and Figaro, right, are sweet black-and-white domestic shorthair kittens.

They are listed as about six months old and have been at the Coweta County Animal Services Shelter since October, when they were brought in as strays from Jackson Street. Imani and Figaro like to make new friends and cuddle, and they are extremely calm and loving.

Both have tested negative for heartworm, the feline leukemia virus and the feline immunodeficiency virus, and they have had their initial vaccines.

The brothers are available for adoption separately or as a pair. You can ask to meet Imani (A045651, Kennel C15) and Figaro (A045645, Kennel C06) at Coweta County Animal Services.

Adoptions are $25

The Coweta County Animal Services Shelter is full of dogs and cats who need loving homes. All adoptions are a flat rate of $25. That fee includes spay or neuter surgery, the first round of vaccines and an implanted microchip that helps identify the pet if it should ever be lost.

Adoptions are free for those 65 and up, county employees and military veterans, and for heartworm-positive dogs. Potential adopters who are renters must bring a letter from their landlord verifying that they can keep a pet at their home. Adopters who already have dogs can bring their dogs to the shelter to meet with potential new family members but must bring proof of rabies vaccination.

Coweta Animal Services is located at 91 Selt Road in Newnan. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Animals up for adoption can be viewed www.24petconnect.com . For more information, call 770-254-3735.