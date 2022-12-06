Pike County Historical Society receives grant – The Troy

Pike County Historical Society receives grant Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to repair and clean the markers at Beulah Cemetery.

Dianne Smith, historical, genealogical and preservation society president, said the Alabama Historical Commission administered a $2,300,000 Grant Program with funds appropriated by the Alabama Legislature.

“This is the first time to apply for a grant through the Alabama Historical Commission,” Smith said. ‘We are thrilled to be awarded a grant this year. There were a large number of applicants and we were so appreciative to receive $8,570 to make much-needed improvements to Beulah Cemetery. This cemetery was founded in 1832 and has the distinction as the oldest cemetery in the City of Troy.”

Smith said the Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society recently removed a huge tree that fell within the cemetery.

“As the tree was being removed, we noticed that a large number of markers are broken, sinking and others are unlevel,” Smith said. “Several of the markers are leaning back and on the verge of breaking. The markers needed to be reset and the ground leveled.”

Smith said the cemetery grounds also need to be cleared and cleaned and the historic markers need to be chemically cleaned. Some of the markers are sugary and too much cleaning could turn them to powder.

“Most of the markers will not be difficult to clean,” Smith said. “We have the chemical that is approved for cleaning tombstones. We are greatly appreciative of the Alabama Historical Commission grant and we have some money to go with it for the Beulah Cemetery project. We are looking forward to the opportunity to make lasting improvements to the historic cemetery.”

Smith said the Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society has been partnering with the Beulah Cemetery Foundation to help preserve the cemetery and keep it looking nice.

“When we begin the cleanup, others who have an interest in Beulah Cemetery will be welcome to join us,” Smith said.