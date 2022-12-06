Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Evolve Bisharp Into Kingambit

There’s finally a Bisharp evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but the process of getting Kingambit is one of the most specific evolution methods in the new monster catching RPGs. It takes a long time, some luck, and plenty of patience, but at the end of it all, you get a much improved version of Bisharp with the potential to be one of your team’s powerhouse Pokemon. This guide explains how to evolve Bisharp and where to get a Leader’s Crest.
How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit
Bisharp doesn’t use a stone or item to evolve, and leveling up won’t do you any good. Instead, you need to have them hold a Leader’s Crest and defeat three other Bisharp who are also holding a Leader’s Crest. That’s where things get a bit difficult.