Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Get The Lucky Egg

The Lucky Egg is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and there’s not much you have to do to get it. The experience boosting item is free for the taking after you pass a certain milestone. This guide explains how to get the Lucky Egg and what to do with it once it’s all yours.
How to get the Lucky Egg in Scarlet and Violet
Professor Jacq, the biology teacher, rewards you with the Lucky Egg, after you earn your fifth Gym Badge. You can tackle Scarlet and Violet’s Gyms in any order, but if you’re following our recommended order, that would be: