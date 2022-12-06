POLL: Was Roy Keane right to brand Brazilian dancing





ITV pundit Roy Keane criticised Brazil at half-time during their World Cup round-of-16 match, accusing their celebrations of being “disrespectful” towards their opponents. But do you agree with his view? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Brazil secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to four goals from Vinicius Jnr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta. The five-time champions took a 4-0 lead at half-time and celebrated each goal with a dance. Manager Tite also got involved after the third goal. Despite the celebratory atmosphere in Qatar’s Stadium 974, and no objections from South Korea, Mr Keane was not impressed. He told ITV viewers at half-time: “I can’t believe what I’m watching. It’s obviously brilliant from Brazil, but South Korea, my goodness. I’ve never seen so much dancing, it’s like watching Strictly!” READ MORE: Keane slams ‘disrespectful’ Brazil antics during South Korea thrashing

He added: “I don’t like this. People say it’s their culture. But I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition. It’s four goals, and they are doing it every time. “I don’t mind so much the first jig, it’s the one after that, and the manager getting involved. I’m not happy about it. I don’t think it’s good at all.” Former England international Eni Aluko took a more positive stance towards the celebrations. She said: “I love it, it’s like we’re at a Brazilian party. That’s why Brazil are favourites, but South Korea has made it easy.” Fellow pundit Graeme Souness agreed that South Korea had been defensive, adding: “They’ve been absolute shambles, South Korea. Great skills and great goals but it’s just been way too easy, it could be seven or eight.” DON’T MISS: World Cup fans tell Roy Keane to ‘bore off’ as pundit slams Brazil [LATEST]

Speaking about the dancing, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison said that the Brazilian dances do not just happen by chance. He said: “We rehearse that celebration together with coach in the hotel and I am happy we had a chance to use it.” After Brazil’s 4-1 victory Tice praised his team and said through an interpreter: “They’re very young and I always try to adapt a little bit to their language, they have a language, which is of dancing.” He also acknowledged that the dancing could be taken the wrong way, adding: “I have to be very careful, there are people who are evil who will say that was disrespectful.” Yet he said that was not the intent, instead, the moves are an expression of happiness: “Happiness for a goal scored, for the team, for the performance, for the result.” So what do YOU think? Was Mr Keane right to brand dancing Brazilians “disrespectful”? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comment section below.