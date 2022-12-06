Prince Harry slammed as William to take action to dispel claims





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised over the allegations of racism that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fired against the Royal Family. It comes as the couple are due to be awarded the Ripple of Hope Award by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation. John F Kennedy’s niece Kerry Kennedy, who is set to host the awards, has praised the couple for standing up against structural racism within the Firm.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been urged to call out Harry and Meghan over “royal racist” claims on TV by a royal expert. Harry and Meghan are attending the glamorous award ceremony just days after the Prince and Princess of Wales’ tour in the US. Royal expert Robert Jobson has urged William to call out his brother in a TV interview and ask him to prove it. Mr Jobson told TalkTV: “If I were them, it’s controversial but I would go on to one of the main networks.

“If I was William and repeat exactly what he said, ‘we’re not a racist family and if there’s anything that you’ve got that proves we are, say it’. “Otherwise draw a line under it because they can’t keep saying the institution is racist without any evidence, without it being checked. “It’s now just because it’s been put into their narrative, their truth that it’s becoming the truth. I don’t recognise it.” READ MORE: ‘We’re losing sight of real discrimination’

“They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.” Previous winners of the award include US President Joe Biden and ex-POTUSs Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well former Democratic hopefuls Hilary Clinton and Al Gore. Hollywood actor and producer Alec Baldwin will oversee the gala. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Bill Russell, a basketball great and civil rights icon, will both also be honoured.