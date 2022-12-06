Ringo Starr Needed George Harrison’s Help to ‘Sound Like a

Ringo Starr achieved worldwide fame as a member of The Beatles. Even though he copied another drummer for his famous solo on “The End,” Ringo made a huge impact on rock ‘n’ roll music and earned praise from Elvis Presley’s drummer and other professional musicians. Still, he always relied on a little help from his friends, and in one situation, George Harrison made Ringo sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo songs.

George Harrison (left) and Ringo Starr | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ringo Starr and George Harrison worked together a lot after The Beatles broke up

Acrimony and intraband squabbling brought The Beatles to an end at the beginning of the 1970s. That didn’t stop Ringo and George from collaborating soon after the Fab Four disbanded.

George forgot about his contributions, but Ringo played drums on two-thirds of George’s 1970 solo debut, All Things Must Pass. The former Richard Starkey later played on George’s albums Living in the Material World, Dark Horse, Somewhere in England, and Cloud Nine, per All Music.

George returned the favor to Ringo. The guitarist collaborated with his trusted drummer on the solo albums Ringo, Goodnight Vienna, Blast From Your Past, Ringo’s Rotogravure, and Stop & Smell the Roses.

The former Beatles bandmates remained close, including when Ringo needed George’s help to sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo hits.

The time George made Ringo sound like a genius on one of his most popular solo songs