Ronaldo reaction spotted on Portugal bench seconds after Ramos

He was noticeably more happy when 39-year-old Pepe headed home a second on 33 minutes. But his stroppy demeanour will only raise more questions about whether Portugal are better off without him – just like United.

Ronaldo, who is a free agent after having his contract terminated by United last month, is expected to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr on an eye-watering two-year deal worth £344million after the World Cup.

The Selecao captain’s behaviour was heavily criticised by Santos, who took a rare stand against the 118-goal international star by revealing he “did not like” Ronaldo’s reaction to being told he would be substituted.

But it seems that Portugal have found a way to score without him through their new hero Ramos and that will concern Ronaldo, who will be itching to return to the team if they make the quarter-finals.