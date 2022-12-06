Rumor: Possible Call of Duty Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Leaks

An image posted online has fans speculating Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may soon be releasing its highly-acclaimed Resurgence mode. Nothing is official yet, but as one of the battle royale’s most requested additions, it is a safe bet to return at some point in the near future for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.





Released on November 16, 2022, Warzone 2 shook up the classic formula for Call of Duty’s brand of battle royale in a number of meaningful ways. Al-Mazrah, the fictional capital city of the United Republic of Adal, is a meticulously crafted map crowned as the largest in franchise history. Among the numerous new well-realized landmarks are eight maps from previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise which fans should feel right at home in as they loot and shoot their way to victory. Other additions include a revamped inventory system, a brand-new 2v2 gulag, and proximity chat, which adds an intriguing layer of social strategy to the game. The reception so far has been positive, and fans are itching to know what comes next for Warzone 2.

Reddit user iamDEVANS shared an image of a map allegedly taken from a Call of Duty Facebook group. The map charts a horn-shaped island with a number of nautical-themed landmarks. Places like “beach club” and “shipwreck” dot the landscape, festooned in the center by “castle,” which is sure to be the map’s most hotly contested region. Resurgence mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a smaller-scale, faster-paced version of the typical battle royale, where slain players can get back into the action on a timer (supposing their teammate survives long enough), so the smaller map size seems to be a perfect fit. A bullet-point list in the top corner suggests the map will support 50 players and will be cross-utilized in Call of Duty’s Ground War and DMZ modes.

While possibly fan-made, there is a level of credibility to the assumed leak. Punctilious Reddit user Davzone commented that the silhouette of an island that fits the description, with a castle at its center, appears to be visible while looking off the southern coast of Warzone 2’s Al-Mazrah map. Other users went on to speculate that the posted image is actually a map of the gulag island, where players duke it out to get back into the action after their first time dying each match. Some skeptical users posted their theories on the image’s lack of credibility, citing several spelling errors and the fact that the image has not been DMCA’d yet.

Whether legitimate or not, the ensuing clamor for a Resurgence mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 makes it likely to arrive sometime in the near future. This should be welcome news for those who take issue with traditional Warzone 2 being too slow-paced and meandering. With any luck, their preferred way to play should be out early in 2023.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Charlie Intel