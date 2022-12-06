Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling

Russia accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’ over Zaporizhzhia The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe. Shoigu said Russian forces were taking “all measures” to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe’s largest, in the face of what he called “nuclear terrorism” from Kyiv, Reuters reported. Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war, and has accused Russia of firing on it. “Our units are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Shoigu told his military chiefs in a conference call, an abridged transcript of which was published by the defence ministry. “In turn, the Kyiv regime seeks to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to deliberately shell the site,” he added. Shoigu said Ukraine had fired 33 large-caliber shells at the plant in the last two weeks. Most had been intercepted by Russian air defences, he said, though “some still hit objects that affect the safe operation of the nuclear power plant”. “We classify these attacks by Ukrainian troops as nuclear terrorism,” he added. Reuters was unable to independently verify the claims. Both Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for attacks on the facility. Kyiv has also accused Moscow of using the plant as a de facto weapons depot. Updated at 05.31 EST

It's 9pm in Kyiv. Here's where we stand:

Ukraine’s health ministry has asked regional authorities to consider suspending non-essential surgeries and hospitalisations due to power blackouts as a result of Russian missile strikes targeting the country’s critical infrastructure.

In a statement, the ministry said hospitals were continuing to provide emergency care but that planned surgeries should be temporarily suspended to ease the load on the medical system amid potential future blackouts.

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/KyivIndependent/status/1600172138224156678″,”id”:”1600172138224156678″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”20ec78ca-0dad-4f44-bbba-c170dadd92f4″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670349169000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.52 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670349692000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”13.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670349186000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.53″,”title”:”Ukrainian hospitals to temporarily suspend planned surgeries due to blackouts”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 6 Dec 2022 14.00 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 6 Dec 2022 00.17 EST”},{“id”:”638f77848f0819dada4edbf7″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Earlier we reported that the chair of Latvia’s broadcasting regulator, Ivars Abolins, said it had cancelled the licence of the exiled Russian independent television station, TV Rain, “in connection with the threat to the national security and public order”.

TV Rain, or Dozhd in Russian, moved to broadcasting from Latvia in July, when it was forced to shut its Moscow studio after accusations by Russia’s communications watchdog that it was spreading “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel” in Ukraine.

The station was earlier this month fined €10,000 by the Latvian regulator for displaying a map of Russia which included the occupied Crimea peninsula.

It was also forced to apologise to viewers and fired a presenter, Alexei Korostelyov, on Friday for comments he made on air, after he said he hoped that the station’s efforts would help provide Russian soldiers with basic equipment and amenities.

The network, which was founded in 2010 as the main opposition channel in Russia, has also been accused of failing to ensure Latvian language translation, local media reported.

Abolins told reporters today that Latvia’s counterintelligence and internal security service had informed his office that the station represented a threat to the country’s security.

TV Rain dismissed the accusations as “unfair and absurd” and said its programmes could still be seen on YouTube, which is where most of its audience watches its content.

Its founder, Natalya Sindeeva, posted a video this afternoon describing Korostelyov’s firing as “the worst thing we could have done in that situation”.

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1600164844757405698″,”id”:”1600164844757405698″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”a44c9a13-8ca2-4cdb-a6c1-6d3fe9b5af4f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The move comes as Latvia faces a growing rift between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority. A quarter of the population of two million in Latvia are Russian speakers.

The charity Reporters without Borders called the move a “serious blow to freedom of information”.

Several other Russian newsrooms have also found refuge in the Latvian capital, including Novaya Gazeta Europe and Deutsche Welle’s Moscow branch. The city has also hosted independent news website Meduza since 2014.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said the move showed foreign states were no freer than Russia. He told reporters today:

Some always think that elsewhere is better than home. And some always think that freedom is elsewhere and there is no freedom at home. This is one of the clearest examples that demonstrate the fallacy of such illusions.



It's 6pm in Kyiv. Here's where we stand:

A drone attack has set an oil storage tank on fire at an airfield in Kursk, the Russian region’s governor, Roman Starovoyt, has said. Video footage posted on social media showed a large explosion lighting up the night sky followed by a substantial fire at the airfield 175 miles (280km) from the Ukrainian border.



The drone attack came a day after Ukraine appeared to launch audacious attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory. For Kyiv the strike represented an unprecedented operation to disrupt the Kremlin strategy of trying to cripple the Ukrainian electrical grid to provoke a humanitarian catastrophe in a country on the verge of winter.



“,”elementId”:”b5c1b68c-81d5-4dae-b34d-81ba5210eefe”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670341240000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.40 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670344772000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.39 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670342461000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.01″,”title”:”Summary of the day so far”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 6 Dec 2022 14.00 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 6 Dec 2022 00.17 EST”},{“id”:”638f61378f0819dada4edaa8″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A US national who was arrested by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine in the summer has been released and is residing without documents in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.

“,”elementId”:”ca91b997-f3b4-4841-90a1-7c89bb648a5e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Suedi Murekezi, 35, was detained on 10 June by Russian occupying forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, where he had been living for more than three years.

“,”elementId”:”4c9ef5c8-4deb-4846-b26d-fcee0e087ff7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

After spending more than four months in different prisons and basements in Russian-occupied Ukraine, he told the Guardian on Monday that he had been released by the Moscow-backed Donetsk separatists on 28 October.

“,”elementId”:”bdd7b930-f4eb-4c69-ba71-2bea193d1403″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Murekezi said he had been unable to leave Donetsk because he did not have any identity papers.

In a phone interview from the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Russian-annexed Donetsk region, Murekezi said:

“,”elementId”:”4c712e60-2fcb-4de3-a0f1-bc58345c85f3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



I am very happy to be free. But I don’t know what to do next. The Russians never gave me back my passport, and I feel trapped here.



Murekezi spent most of his time in two different jails with a group of international foreign fighters, including the British nationals Aiden Aslin, John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, who returned to the UK after a prisoner swap in September.

But unlike the foreign fighters, Murekezi and his close friends and relatives said he did not participate in any fighting in Ukraine, to where he moved about four years ago, eventually settling in Kherson.

“It became clear early on to the Russian authorities that I had nothing to do with the fighting, but they just kept me in jail anyway,” he said.

Read the full story here:

Senior EU officials have vowed to ensure Ukraine gets €18bn in financial aid, after Hungary vetoed the release of the funds.

The European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters that the EU must keep its promises to Ukraine.

He said:

Ukraine is a country at war. It desperately needs our support and we just cannot allow one member state to derail or delay this financial support.



Earlier Viktor Orbán’s government was accused of “holding hostage” funds for Ukrainian hospitals and “cynical obstructionism” after Hungary confirmed on Tuesday that it would block €18bn of aid for Ukraine.

The EU has promised to underwrite €18bn in cheap loans to Kyiv to keep Ukraine’s government afloat in 2023. The EU’s 26 other member states will now study how to move ahead without Hungary, although hope Budapest can be persuaded to change its mind.

The move by the Orbán government is widely seen as an attempt to gain leverage in separate disputes over Hungary’s access to €13bn EU funds.

Hungary, which has angered other member states with its sharp criticism of EU sanctions against Russia, may now find it harder to unlock EU funds.

The Czech finance minister, Zbyněk Stanjura, who chaired the meeting, said Budapest’s decision on €18bn for Ukraine would be considered alongside EU member state approval of Hungary’s coronavirus recovery plan.

He added:

The money will go to Ukraine: either it will be 27 or 26 member states that take part. We have to be able to send the money to Ukraine.



The Green MEP Daniel Freund, a persistent critic of Hungary’s government, accused Orbán of abusing the veto like no one ever before. He said:

He even takes funds for Ukrainian hospitals hostage for this … The EU will find ways to support Ukraine even without Hungary. But that means: more time, more effort, more costs. Viktor Orbán could not have given Putin a nicer present today.



The centre-right Romanian MEP Siegfried Mureşan said the Hungarian veto was disappointing, adding:

It is hard to regard this as anything other than cynical obstructionism.



Hungary has vetoed an €18bn aid package for Ukraine, forcing the European Commission and EU countries to seek an alternative way to ensure aid can keep flowing to Kyiv in the new year.

The move by the Hungarian government has widely been seen as a way for its prime minister, Viktor Orbán, to use his approval for Ukraine aid as leverage to secure his country’s share of EU recovery funds. The EU has sought to hold back some funds destined for Budapest because of rule-of-law breaches.

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/daniel_freund/status/1600082863809961984″,”id”:”1600082863809961984″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”5f77c565-e810-4e5b-9a8a-295b5e27e63e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Today’s Hungarian veto means decisions on other files on the finance ministers’ agenda – including a minimum corporate tax rate (which Budapest is also blocking), the Hungarian recovery plan and connected €5.8bn in grants, and the decision to freeze €7.5bn of EU funds for Hungary over corruption issues – were also postponed.

The Czech finance minister, Zbyněk Stanjura, said:

We were not able to adopt the package as a whole but we will not be discouraged. Our ambition remains that we will start disbursements to Ukraine in January.



He asked the council to work on “a solution supported by 26 member states”, which would get around Hungary’s veto.

The EU’s 27 nations have until 19 December to make a decision.

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has confirmed that Moscow and Kyiv exchanged 60 prisoners of war in the latest series of swaps.

Among those who were returned to Ukraine included dozens who had defended the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol, he said.

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/AndriyYermak/status/1600101872768978945″,”id”:”1600101872768978945″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”2ae24f8b-6e83-47b9-973b-3b368ff3f965″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TweetBlockElement”,”html”:”



”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/AndriyYermak/status/1600101881996451840″,”id”:”1600101881996451840″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”32d5720e-7792-4a3d-a21f-192da10f5c4b”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670330296000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.38 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670331329000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.55 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670330417000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.40 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.40″,”title”:”Russia and Ukraine exchange 60 PoWs each”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 6 Dec 2022 14.00 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 6 Dec 2022 00.17 EST”},{“id”:”638f26d18f0807b77be5f820″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Speaking to reporters during his regular briefing, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said he agreed with comments by the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine, but that Moscow does not see the prospect of talks “at the moment”.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal yesterday, Blinken said President Vladimir Putin “started this war; he could end it tomorrow” and that there was “always an off-ramp” to end the war in Ukraine.

He said:

President Zelenskiy has said, we’ve said, others have said, that at some point this will end and it will end almost certainly with diplomacy, with a negotiation.

But what I think we have to see is a just and durable peace, not a phony peace. And by that, I mean this: if Russia doesn’t succeed in its current gambit of trying to, in effect, get the Ukrainian people to throw up their hands – and again, they won’t succeed.



“,”elementId”:”133d73a4-dba5-457d-8b1c-357e3831a254″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

“,”elementId”:”e81fca31-43e1-46c7-966f-02eccd68890b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



That the outcome should be a just and durable peace – one can agree with this. But as for the prospects for some sort of negotiations, we do not see any at the moment.



He added that in order for talks to happen with potential partners, Russia would need to fulfil the goals of its “special military operation”.

Peskov was also asked about reports that Russia is set to launch a new wave of mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine.

As the BBC’s Will Vernon notes, the Kremlin spokesperson did not deny the reports.

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BBCWillVernon/status/1600062502796075008″,”id”:”1600062502796075008″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”12434f15-c633-47a6-81ea-bf98383babc2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello everyone. It’s Léonie Chao-Fong here, taking over the live blog from Tom Ambrose to bring you all the latest from Ukraine. Feel free to drop me a message if you have anything to flag, you can reach me on Twitter or via email.

The time in Kyiv is just coming up to 1pm. Here is a round-up of the day's news so far:

A drone attack has set an oil storage tank on fire at an airfield in Kursk, the Russian region’s governor has said, a day after Ukraine appeared to launch audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory. Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app there were no casualties from the attack and the fire was “localised”.



The power deficit caused by the latest wave of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine will be significantly reduced by Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian energy minister, German Galushchenko, said in televised comments. Missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday destroyed homes and knocked out power in some areas.



Russia has launched strikes overnight on Zaporizhzhia region, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s regional military administration, who posted photographs on Telegram in the early hours of Tuesday. The strikes damaged critical infrastructure and residential buildings, he said. At this stage there were no injuries or fatalities.



Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe. Shoigu said Russian forces were taking “all measures” to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe’s largest, in the face of what he called “nuclear terrorism” from Kyiv, Reuters reported.



The Latvian broadcasting regulator cancelled the licence of Russian independent television station TV Rain on Tuesday, the regulator’s chairman said. “In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, [the regulator] has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast licence of TV Rain”, Ivars Abolins said on Twitter, adding the broadcasts will cease on Thursday.



Russia’s defence ministry has said it has deployed mobile coastal defence missile systems on a northern Kuril island, part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka peninsula. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands, which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates to the end of the second world war, when Soviet troops seized them from Japan.



The oil price rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply, Reuters reports. The Group of Seven set a top price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude, aiming to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.



At least four people were killed on Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, amid Russian strikes during which 60 of 70 missiles were shot down . The strikes targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, the air force said. Energy workers had already begun work on restoring power, said Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president. Officials said airstrikes destroyed homes in the south, knocked out power in the north and killed at least two people.



Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian drones attacked two airbases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia, killing three servicemen and wounding four, with two aircraft damaged. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for what would represent the deepest strikes inside the Russian heartland since Moscow invaded Ukraine on 24 February.



Spanish police intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid and its consulates in Barcelona and Málaga , police sources close to the investigation said. Last week, Ukraine said a series of “bloody packages” were sent to its missions across Europe, soon after a letter bomb detonated at Ukraine’s embassy in Spain and police defused others sent to, among others, Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez.



Canadian-made parts were found in “kamikaze” Iranian drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine, according to an investigative project from the NGO Statewatch. It said components from 30 European and American companies, including antenna parts from Tallysman Wireless, a Canadian manufacturer, were used in Shahed 136 drones.



That’s it from me, Tom Ambrose, for the time being. My colleague Léonie Chao-Fong will be along shortly to continue bringing you the latest from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

Shoigu said Russian forces were taking “all measures” to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe’s largest, in the face of what he called “nuclear terrorism” from Kyiv, Reuters reported.

Ukraine denies shelling the facility, which has been under the control of Russian forces since the first days of the war, and has accused Russia of firing on it.

“Our units are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Shoigu told his military chiefs in a conference call, an abridged transcript of which was published by the defence ministry.

“In turn, the Kyiv regime seeks to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to deliberately shell the site,” he added.

Shoigu said Ukraine had fired 33 large-caliber shells at the plant in the last two weeks. Most had been intercepted by Russian air defences, he said, though “some still hit objects that affect the safe operation of the nuclear power plant”.

“We classify these attacks by Ukrainian troops as nuclear terrorism,” he added.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claims. Both Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for attacks on the facility. Kyiv has also accused Moscow of using the plant as a de facto weapons depot.

Russia has launched strikes overnight on Zaporizhzhia region, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s regional military administration, who posted photographs on Telegram in the early hours of Tuesday, 6 December.

The strikes damaged critical infrastructure and residential buildings, he said. At this stage there were no injuries or fatalities.

Below are the photographs originally posted by Starukh:

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/Flash_news_ua/status/1599948398177976320?s=20&t=pUNGoX1XY588m8svIP495g”,”id”:”1599948398177976320″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”5ddd56c6-c542-46bc-818b-4b75c8040d09″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670303871000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.17 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670304827000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.33 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670304827000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.33 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.33″,”title”:”Further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 6 Dec 2022 14.00 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 6 Dec 2022 00.17 EST”},{“id”:”638ecc238f082ef70a245e03″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Starovoyt did not specify where the drone originated.

On Monday, Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine “attempted to strike” the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region and the Engels airfield in the Saratov region with “Soviet-made drones”.

The drones were intercepted but debris fell and exploded on the airfields, the ministry added.

It said that three soldiers had been killed and four others injured. The Guardian has not independently verified the report.

Hello and welcome to the Guardian's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. My name is Helen Sullivan and I'll be bringing you the latest news as it happens for the next few hours.

A drone attack on an airfield in Russia’s Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a local governor said on Tuesday. “There were no casualties. The fire is localized. All emergency services working at the site,” Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Yesterday, Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian drones attacked two airbases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia, killing three servicemen and wounding four, with two aircraft damaged. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for what would represent the deepest strikes inside the Russian heartland since Moscow invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Meanwhile Russia launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia region overnight, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the local military administration.

The Guardian has not independently verified the reports.

At least four people were killed on Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, amid Russian strikes during which 60 of 70 missiles were shot down . The strikes targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, the air force said. Energy workers had already begun work on restoring power, said Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president. Officials said airstrikes destroyed homes in the south, knocked out power in the north and killed at least two people.



Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian drones attacked two airbases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia, killing three servicemen and wounding four, with two aircraft damaged. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for what would represent the deepest strikes inside the Russian heartland since Moscow invaded Ukraine on 24 February.



Spanish police intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid and its consulates in Barcelona and Málaga , police sources close to the investigation said. Last week, Ukraine said a series of “bloody packages” were sent to its missions across Europe, soon after a letter bomb detonated at Ukraine’s embassy in Spain and police defused others sent to, among others, Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez.



Canadian-made parts were found in “kamikaze” Iranian drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine, according to an investigative project from the NGO Statewatch. It said components from 30 European and American companies, including antenna parts from Tallysman Wireless, a Canadian manufacturer, were used in Shahed 136 drones.



The White House has said the latest Russian strikes against Ukraine are a reminder of Vladimir Putin’s brutality. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, also told reporters that an oil price cap would not have any long-term impact on global oil prices, Reuters reported.



Moldovan police on Monday found fragments of a missile in a northern region near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying after Russia carried out missile strikes.



Russia’s recent mobilisation increased its military threat in Ukraine, with better-trained soldiers arriving at the frontline, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said. But Russia was using a lot of old equipment because it had no other way of replenishing supplies, and the Russians had made only slow progress around Bakhmut, one of the main battle zones in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.



Vladimir Putin has driven across the Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula that was damaged by a truck bomb in October. The Russian president spoke to workers and a senior government official, Reuters reported.



India gave a list of its products to Moscow for access to Russian markets, foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, as his country seeks to narrow a growing trade deficit with Russia at a time when Moscow faces acute shortages of some crucial materials after western sanctions.



The Kremlin has warned the new western price cap on Russian oil will destabilise global energy markets, but claimed it would not affect its invasion of Ukraine. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was preparing its response to the move by the G7 and allies.



The Chinese foreign ministry has said it will continue energy cooperation with Russia after the G7, EU and Australia imposed the price cap. China, which said it would continue on the basis of respect and mutual benefit, has increased its purchases of Russia’s Urals oil blends this year.



Olaf Scholz has warned the west to avoid creating a new cold war by dividing the world into blocs. Writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine, the German chancellor called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships.



“,”elementId”:”1ca3e7c8-f45c-4273-9a71-edb2a9229584″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1670303871000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.17 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1670303866000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.17 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1670303871000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.17 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.17″,”title”:”Summary”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 6 Dec 2022 14.00 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Tue 6 Dec 2022 00.17 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

The European Commission is reportedly considering a ban on new investments in Russia’s mining sector as part of a fresh package of sanctions against Moscow, aimed at further eroding the Kremlin’s ability to fund its war against Ukraine. Sources have told the Financial Times that the mining investment ban is part of a ninth EU sanctions package, which officials aim to discuss with member states and have agreed by the end of next week. If approved, the ban, which the paper writes will exempt some specific products, would mark the first time Brussels has directly targeted Russia’s metals sector. The FT said the new sanctions package could also include export controls on civilian technologies that Brussels believes Russia is using to support its arms factories, a ban on transactions with three more Russian banks, and targeted sanctions against another 180 individuals.

Ukrainian hospitals to temporarily suspend planned surgeries due to blackouts Ukraine’s health ministry has asked regional authorities to consider suspending non-essential surgeries and hospitalisations due to power blackouts as a result of Russian missile strikes targeting the country’s critical infrastructure. In a statement, the ministry said hospitals were continuing to provide emergency care but that planned surgeries should be temporarily suspended to ease the load on the medical system amid potential future blackouts. ⚡️Health Ministry recommends suspending elective surgeries, hospitalizations due to blackouts. The move will reduce the load on Ukrainian hospitals and allow them to provide emergency care during possible electricity cut-offs, the Health Ministry said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 6, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/KyivIndependent/status/1600172138224156678″,”id”:”1600172138224156678″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”98a40149-7fa8-41a4-9c02-bb05273e0561″}}”> ⚡️Health Ministry recommends suspending elective surgeries, hospitalizations due to blackouts. The move will reduce the load on Ukrainian hospitals and allow them to provide emergency care during possible electricity cut-offs, the Health Ministry said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 6, 2022 Updated at 13.01 EST

Here are some of the latest images we have received from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where people have been marking the country’s Army Day today. An elderly woman grieves next to the grave of a Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images Servicemen of the Honour Guard stand next to the graves of Ukrainian soldiers at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. Photograph: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images The inscription “Dad I love you” is seen on a child’s drawing at the grave of a fallen Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

Latvia shuts down exiled Russian TV station over Ukraine war coverage Earlier we reported that the chair of Latvia’s broadcasting regulator, Ivars Abolins, said it had cancelled the licence of the exiled Russian independent television station, TV Rain, “in connection with the threat to the national security and public order”. TV Rain, or Dozhd in Russian, moved to broadcasting from Latvia in July, when it was forced to shut its Moscow studio after accusations by Russia’s communications watchdog that it was spreading “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel” in Ukraine. The station was earlier this month fined €10,000 by the Latvian regulator for displaying a map of Russia which included the occupied Crimea peninsula. It was also forced to apologise to viewers and fired a presenter, Alexei Korostelyov, on Friday for comments he made on air, after he said he hoped that the station’s efforts would help provide Russian soldiers with basic equipment and amenities. The network, which was founded in 2010 as the main opposition channel in Russia, has also been accused of failing to ensure Latvian language translation, local media reported. Abolins told reporters today that Latvia’s counterintelligence and internal security service had informed his office that the station represented a threat to the country’s security. TV Rain dismissed the accusations as “unfair and absurd” and said its programmes could still be seen on YouTube, which is where most of its audience watches its content. Its founder, Natalya Sindeeva, posted a video this afternoon describing Korostelyov’s firing as “the worst thing we could have done in that situation”. But in this emotional video, @sindeeva, TV Rain's founder, says firing the anchor, Alexei Korostelyov, was "the worst thing we could have done in that situation." She begs him and three other staffers who quit in protest at his firing to come back. pic.twitter.com/qvN5C1yjZm — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 6, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1600164844757405698″,”id”:”1600164844757405698″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”15317f90-3702-4a2c-b812-7ea27b846642″}}”> But in this emotional video, @sindeeva, TV Rain’s founder, says firing the anchor, Alexei Korostelyov, was “the worst thing we could have done in that situation.” She begs him and three other staffers who quit in protest at his firing to come back. pic.twitter.com/qvN5C1yjZm — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 6, 2022 The move comes as Latvia faces a growing rift between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority. A quarter of the population of two million in Latvia are Russian speakers. The charity Reporters without Borders called the move a “serious blow to freedom of information”. Several other Russian newsrooms have also found refuge in the Latvian capital, including Novaya Gazeta Europe and Deutsche Welle’s Moscow branch. The city has also hosted independent news website Meduza since 2014. The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said the move showed foreign states were no freer than Russia. He told reporters today: Some always think that elsewhere is better than home. And some always think that freedom is elsewhere and there is no freedom at home. This is one of the clearest examples that demonstrate the fallacy of such illusions. Updated at 12.33 EST

Moldova’s prime minister, Natalia Gavrilița, has pledged to boost cooperation between her country and Ukraine during a visit to the towns of Bucha and Irpin. In a series of tweets, Gavrilița said justice would be carried out for “the innocent victims that died, were tortured and hurt during this cruel and unjust war unleashed by Russia”. She added: Ukraine is fighting for us all – for the freedom of the entire European continent. Today, during my working visit in 🇺🇦Ukraine, I visited #Bucha and #Irpin. The destruction, death and suffering of the people here cannot be described in words. pic.twitter.com/SwYNdAxMQ5 — Natalia Gavrilita (@natgavrilita) December 6, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/natgavrilita/status/1600079187812950016″,”id”:”1600079187812950016″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”f0b13ebe-d9a5-4d60-8dc4-672a8252e368″}}”/> Ukraine’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, tweeted about his meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, saying that the pair had agreed to cooperate in air defence, energy and customer control. Cooperation between 🇲🇩 and 🇺🇦 makes us stronger. Today we reached agreements with PM @natgavrilita on strengthening 🇺🇦-🇲🇩-🇷🇴 dialogue & coordination to the 🇪🇺 membership. Agreed to cooperate in air defence, energy and customer control. We remove obstacles to economic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/DD5Ko7mHNI — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) December 6, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/Denys_Shmyhal/status/1600086994951892997″,”id”:”1600086994951892997″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”:false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”5ec93ff0-a14a-48db-8262-bec662ca096f”}}”> Cooperation between 🇲🇩 and 🇺🇦 makes us stronger. Today we reached agreements with PM @natgavrilita on strengthening 🇺🇦-🇲🇩-🇷🇴 dialogue & coordination to the 🇪🇺 membership. Agreed to cooperate in air defence, energy and customer control. We remove obstacles to economic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/DD5Ko7mHNI — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) December 6, 2022 Updated at 11.38 EST

American man ‘trapped’ in Donetsk despite release from prison Pjotr Sauer A US national who was arrested by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine in the summer has been released and is residing without documents in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk. Suedi Murekezi, 35, was detained on 10 June by Russian occupying forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, where he had been living for more than three years. After spending more than four months in different prisons and basements in Russian-occupied Ukraine, he told the Guardian on Monday that he had been released by the Moscow-backed Donetsk separatists on 28 October. Murekezi said he had been unable to leave Donetsk because he did not have any identity papers. Suedi Murekezi was arrested a few months into the Russian occupation of Kherson when he tried to change the oil in his car. Photograph: Youtube In a phone interview from the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Russian-annexed Donetsk region, Murekezi said: I am very happy to be free. But I don’t know what to do next. The Russians never gave me back my passport, and I feel trapped here. Murekezi spent most of his time in two different jails with a group of international foreign fighters, including the British nationals Aiden Aslin, John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, who returned to the UK after a prisoner swap in September. But unlike the foreign fighters, Murekezi and his close friends and relatives said he did not participate in any fighting in Ukraine, to where he moved about four years ago, eventually settling in Kherson. “It became clear early on to the Russian authorities that I had nothing to do with the fighting, but they just kept me in jail anyway,” he said. Read the full story here: Updated at 10.45 EST

The Russian-installed head of the separatist-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Alexey Kulemzin, said shelling by Kyiv’s forces had killed at least six civilians in the Russian-controlled city today. Kulemzin wrote on social media: Preliminary data shows that today six civilians were killed as a result of shelling in Donetsk, the number of wounded is being specified. A firefighter works to extinguish fire at market stalls hit by shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters A firefighter works to extinguish fire at market stalls hit by shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters Separately, the head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian shelling had killed a deputy in the self-proclaimed republic’s People’s Council. Maria Pirogova, who Pushilin said had been involved in the separatist movement since 2014, was “the epitome of kindness” whose life was ended “in its prime”, according to a tribute he wrote on his Telegram account. Updated at 10.43 EST