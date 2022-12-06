Sally Nugent gobsmacked by BBC co-star’s online dating admission

BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent could not contain her laughter after her colleague Nina Warhurst opened up about her online dating history on Monday’s instalment of the news programme. Nina was explaining how she has been caught out by auto-renewal subscriptions in the past following some “horrific” dates with men she met on an online dating website which left Sally gobsmacked.

Nina, 42, was discussing the cost of subscriptions to online services affecting people across the country.

She explained people are calling for the government to make sure users are notified about when their subscriptions need to be renewed.

“People are saying that auto-renewals should be banned,” Nina said. “You’ve probably done it at some point if you have rolled over on a freebie.

“I was caught out on a dating site – before I met my husband!”

