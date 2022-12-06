Samuel Eto’o calls on Algerian authorities to act after attacking

In a video, Eto’o was seen smiling and posing with fans for pictures at the World Cup. Then he reacted angrily to a supporter who began to ask him questions in front of a camera before he appeared to knee the man in the head.

The fan also released a statement to explain the incident. “I got confused with Samuel Eto’o. He hit me and the person who was with him defended me,” he said in a video posted on YouTube.

“Eto’o destroyed my camera with which I was filming him. I was filming him and I asked him about Gassama [the Algeria-Cameroon referee], I asked him if he had given him a bribe. It pissed him off and he hit me. He destroyed my camera and my microphone. I’m at the police station. Share this video, I know that Qatar is a country of rights. Be in solidarity. I did this for Algeria.”