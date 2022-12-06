San Diego Padres Joe Musgrove throws record-setting pitch in

Musgrove invited Landis Sims, a 16-year-old varsity baseball player who was born without hands and feet, to embark on his journey.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove just set a world record for the fastest pitch ever thrown on the remote continent of Antarctica, clocking in at 86 mph. The trip was organized in an effort to raise awareness for Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

Musgrove invited Landis Sims, a 16-year-old varsity baseball player who was born without hands and feet, to embark on his journey to set a world record pitch in Antarctica and support athletes with physical challenges.

“I’m constantly inspired by Landis Sims and the athletes from Challenged Athletes Foundation who overcome their challenges every day to achieve their goals,” said Joe Musgrove. “Antarctica is one of the most remote and extreme destinations in the world. I can’t think of a better place to showcase pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

Musgrove said it took a lot to get this done. He and Landis had to go threw an extensive permitting application process to make sure this world record attempt preserves the environment. They were both only given authorization to throw two pitches and Musgrove said he wanted to make sure his fastball was spot on.

After Musgrove set his record fastball pitch to teammate Sean Manaea, it was Landis’ turn up on the snowy mound. His first pitch to Musgrove was recorded at 43 mph. “You have got to get that to 44 for me Landis,” said Musgrove referring to his jersey number as he crouched from behind home plate. When Landis fired his final pitch it clocked in at exactly 44mph!

Family and friends who accompanied them went wild with excitement in celebration for both pitchers as they gave each other a hug.

Joining Musgrove and Landis were Paralympians Roderick Sewell, a double above knee amputee who became the first to finish the Ironman World Championship and Justin Phongsavanh, who was paralyzed after he was shot in an unprovoked assault. Justin recently won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games for the javelin throw and currently holds a World Record.

With specialized adaptive equipment, the CAF athletes were able to move across the extreme terrain and explore Antarctica.

The pitch is pending recognition from Guinness Book of World Records and the team onsite collected evidence for approval.

