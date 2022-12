Sarah wore the Snowdon Floral Tiara which had been gifted by her father Earl Snowdon to Princess Margaret in brooch form to mark their wedding day in 1960.

The tiara is made up of three detachable brooches which Sarah has worn on multiple royal occasions in the past.

Jeweller Wartski was thought to have been tasked with creating the tiara especially for Sarah’s wedding day.

The tiara held Sarah’s long veil in place, and it was interwoven with flowers for a more whimsical look.