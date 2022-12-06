Savers risk ‘not receiving any’ money from Premium Bonds

Premium Bonds are a saving product administered by NS&I, where, unlike other accounts, interest is not acquired in a traditional way. Savers are instead automatically enrolled into a jackpot lottery, which could see them win up to £1million. Despite this enticing opportunity, some experts believe there is a chance savers will not get “any return” on the money they invest.

Gary Hemming, the commercial lending director at ABC Finance, addressed his concern over whether Premium Bonds is a worthwhile investment product or not.

Mr Hemming explained: “Premium Bonds are a safe way to invest, but you run a big risk of not receiving any return on your money – especially if you hold less than £5,000.

“While you can win big and benefit from excellent returns, the reality is that this is unlikely and with average returns of 2.2 percent, you can get stronger returns from regular savings accounts currently.

“With inflation higher than even the highest interest savings accounts, the real value of your savings will drop over time so it’s important that you mitigate this by locking in valuable interest at the best rate you can get to protect the buying power of your money as much as possible.”

