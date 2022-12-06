Smokey’s Adoptable Pets Of The Week – Dec. 5, 2022 – Smokey Barn

Smokey’s Adoptable Pets Of The Week – Dec. 5, 2022

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Welcome to Smokey’s adoptable pets of the week. These cutie-pies are currently available and waiting for you to offer them a forever home. Say hi to Sparky, Nessi, Jaz, and Oreo! Here are their bios! All four are currently residing at Robertson County Animal Control.

At the top we have Sparky!

Sparky – Male 4 years old Lab / Blue heeler mix has been at our shelter for 12 weeks. Sparky is a high-energy boy with a very loving personality. Sparky loves hugs and long walks on the beach.

Then we have Nessi – Nessi’s a Female Domestic Shorthair Calico cat age estimated is 1 year, been in the shelter for 3 weeks and 26 days very affectionate. Nessi loves to be held while being hand-fed tuna.

Up next is Jaz- Female domestic short hair Torti age 6 months. Jaz has been residing at the shelter for 2 weeks. Jaz never met a stranger and she loves to snuggle.

…And last but not least we have Oreo – Male Blue Heeler Lab mix. He’s 4 years old and has called the shelter home for 12 weeks. Jaz is very high energy but this dog is all about giving kisses!!!!

HOW DO I ADOPT? Officer Bradley Bennett with Robertson County Animal Control says to come on by and meet Sparky, Nessi, Jaz, and Oreo at their facility located at 2900 W County Farm Rd, in Springfield MAP or call 615-384-5611 for more information.