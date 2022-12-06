Spain boss Luis Enrique humiliated by his own ‘homework’ task

Spain manager Luis Enrique was left embarrassed by his team’s penalty shootout horror show as Morocco battled through to the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. Despite pleading with his players to practice, they missed every single one after 120 minutes of hard-fought action against the North African side.

“Yes, over a year ago in my training camps I told my players you have homework ahead of the WC,” admitted Enrique in a press conference earlier this week. “[I told them] they need to take 1000 penalties with their clubs.”

