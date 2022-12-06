Spotify Wrapped Alternatives: Stats From Apple Music, YouTube,

Music lovers who use Spotify regularly are gifted with a nifty Spotify Wrapped analysis at the end of the year, but not all audio-streaming platforms offer similar features. While it’s true that services like Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and the like all provide ways for listeners to check out their activity on their respective apps, only a number of them give users detailed analytics of the type of artists they like and songs they play. The same goes for music streamers that actually create an accessible playlist containing a person’s most listened-to tracks.

Of all the frequently downloaded music-streaming services out there that can rival Spotify, Apple Music is one of the few that came close to having a feature similar to Spotify Wrapped. Known to its users as Apple Music Replay, the platform’s year-end summary include most-listened-to tunes complete with play count, their top music artists and the corresponding minutes they spent diving into their music catalogs, their favorite albums, and go-to playlists. There’s also a massive song collection that contains 100 of their most-played tracks.

What about other audio-streaming platforms, though? Those who use YouTube Music can check out their 2022 Recap results from the YouTube Music app and be shown insights that mimic the graphic share cards that Spotify Wrapped is known for. Users can find out how many minutes of music they heard over the course of the year as well as their top artists, genres, and songs. In addition, they also have graphic cards dedicated to unique listening metrics as well as a music personality, a feature that was also included as an upgrade to Spotify Wrapped 2022. In the same vein, music streaming app Deezer also has a pretty robust summary feature in the form of #MyDeezerYear. It also includes metrics like listening minutes and track repeats as well as lists for top songs and artists, to name a few.





Other Wrapped-Like Music Recaps

Users who don’t use Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, or Deezer will unfortunately have to be content with a watered down version of Spotify Wrapped— or a completely non-existent one, as is the case for Pandora and its user base. For now, Tidal subscribers can only see a #My2022Rewind section in their app’s interface that has a dedicated playlist for the entirety of 2022 as well as mixes of most-listened-to tracks for each month of the current listening year, but some users are anticipating more functionality before the year ends. Meanwhile, some Amazon Music listeners have begun to see year-in-review playlists generated from their listening habits on the service, but results thus far have been reportedly disappointing and inconsistent.

People who are feeling a bad case of Spotify Wrapped FoMo may turn to third-party applications that will require them to connect their account on their music streaming platform of choice in order to see their listening stats. One such app is Free Your Music, a music platform that lets users transfer music libraries from other services into a single platform. Free Your Music’s music statistics feature is compatible with Pandora, SoundCloud, and other lesser known platforms and lets users see lists of their top songs, artist, and albums. It is important to note though, that this service is only free up to 100 transferred songs and that people may be required to pay for a subscription to get their entire music library analyzed Spotify-style.

Sources: YouTube, Deezer/Twitter, Pandora Community, Reddit 1, 2, Free Your Music