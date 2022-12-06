Strep A battle sees British dad loses limbs and parts of his face

Months of surgeries followed with doctors left with few options but to amputate Alex’s arms and legs.

Reconstruction was also carried out to Alex” face as the bacteria had attacked the area around his mouth severely.

The 42-year-old battled through the treatment and managed to survive despite having been given such a grim prognosis by medics.

Alex’s near miss came amid a rise in Step A infections which has already claimed nine children’s lives and the father is eager to warn others to be on guard.