Taiwan to receive 100 advanced US defence missiles over China

Taiwan is set to receive up to 100 state-of-the-art Patriot air defence missiles from the US, a State Department notice has suggested, in a further bid to bolster protection against China. The deal, valued at $882million (£720million), would afford the island nation more advanced weapons than what had been agreed upon in a previous deal made in 2010. Known as hit-to-kill Patriot Pac-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, the weapons have been described as “highly agile” and able to counter the most effective Chinese bombs, should Xi Jinping initiate strikes on the independent nation.

The State Department notice said the proposed sale would enhance Taiwan’s Patriot missile system “to improve its missile defence capability, defend its territorial integrity, and deter threats for regional stability”.

Leaked to Bloomberg News, the report comes after a summer of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan; Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) claim sovereignty over the small island nation and have continually expressed intent to bring it under their control.

The new weapons have been described as a “small, highly agile, kinetic kill interceptor for defence against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and air-breathing threats”.

The notice added that the new model “represents the next generation in hit-to-kill interceptors and provides expanded battlespace against evolving threats”.