Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.44% lower on Tuesday. Electric car deliveries from the EV maker’s Shanghai factory rose to a record in November with Tesla shipping 100,291 cars last month compared to 71,704 in October, reported Bloomberg. This follows aggressive marketing tactics and promotions in China’s increasingly competitive market, the report said.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 2.54% lower on Tuesday. The iPhone maker has scaled back ambitious self-driving plans for its future electric vehicle while also postponing the car’s target launch date to 2026, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

3. MongoDB Inc MDB: Shares of MongoDB ended Tuesday’s session 2.71% lower but gained 26.48% in extended trading after the company reported a 47% year-over-year rise in its third-quarter revenue to $333.6 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $303.39 million. MongoDB reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, up from 3 cents per share year-over-year.

4. GameStop Corp. GME: Shares of GameStop closed Tuesday’s session 8.45% lower. The company commenced lay-offs as it prepares to report third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, reported Axios.

5. SentinelOne Inc S: SentinelOne stock ended Tuesday’s session 1.05% lower but gained 1.42% in extended trading. The company reported a 106% rise in total revenue to $115.3 million in the third quarter.

