The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: December 6, 2022

This week marks a busy one for Netflix

, as several new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service’s digital library each day. And today is no exception, as there are four new options available for subscribers.

So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.

Delivery by Christmas

‘Delivery by Christmas’ makes its Netflix debut on December 6, 2022. Netflix

When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

The comic acts out life’s little agonies, including school drop-offs, off-leash dogs, and date nights with his wife.

Storks

Storks deliver babies — or at least they used to. Now, they deliver packages for a global internet retail giant. Junior, the company’s top delivery stork, lands in hot water when the Baby Factory produces an adorable but wholly unauthorized girl. Desperate to deliver this bundle of trouble, Junior and his friend Tulip, the only human on Stork Mountain, race against time to make their first baby drop before the boss finds out.

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus: Season 1

Christmas Eve takes a turn for the adventurous when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole in Santa Claus’ toy shop.

