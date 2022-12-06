Categories
Entertainment

The Olympic Swimmer Who Inspired Netflix’s The Swimmers Posts


 Spoilers for Netflix’s The Swimmers ahead. 

The Swimmers, one of Netflix’s 2022 movie releases, tells the incredibly moving and empowering story of the Mardini sisters who were Syrian refugees that ended up heroically swimming a boat for hours to get a group of refugees to Greece. Once they safely make it to Germany, the sisters return to their passion, swimming, and the younger sister, Yusra starts training for the Olympics. Following the film’s release on Netflix, Yusra Mardini herself took to TikTok to react to a special scene in the movie, and she had an adorable reaction, causing the video to go viral.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.